Attacks on Yemen kill several soldiers
Two separate attacks on Yemen's Zinjibar and Ataq leave nine soldiers dead while three other militants were also killed in the gunfire.
Yemeni officials said reinforcements were sent to the strategic locations, a gateway to oil fields and desert approaches to the Saudi border. / AFP Archive
June 23, 2022

Two separate attacks have killed nine Yemeni soldiers in the war-ravaged country, the military said.

Unidentified gunmen attacked a military vehicle east of Zinjibar, the provincial capital of the southern Abyan province, killing three soldiers, the army-run Presidential Protection Brigades statement added.

Two other soldiers were kidnapped and killed by the attackers, it added. Four soldiers have also been killed in a separate attack at a security checkpoint in Ataq, the capital of Shabwa province in southwestern Yemen.

Five other Yemeni soldiers were injured while no group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, an official speaking on condition of anonymity said three militants also were killed in the gunfight.

The attackers have targeted the Southern Transitional Council, which enjoys close ties to the United Arab Emirates and controls much of Yemen’s southern region.

The officials said reinforcements were sent to the strategic city, a gateway to oil fields and desert approaches to the Saudi border, the officials said, adding that Al Qaeda militants operate in the area and are suspected to be behind the attack.

READ MORE: Despite two-month truce, 19 civilians killed in Yemen — UN

Yemeni war

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since September 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.

READ MORE: UN: Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew two-month truce

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
