TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Saudi crown prince to meet Turkish President Erdogan to strengthen ties
The visit will see the two leaders discuss ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level.
Saudi crown prince to meet Turkish President Erdogan to strengthen ties
Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April, and held one-on-one talks with Crown Prince bin Salman. / AA Archive
June 22, 2022

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Türkiye for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to further strengthen ties between the regional powers.

The visit on Wednesday comes after the Turkish president’s trip to Jeddah in April.

Erdogan had told reporters that Crown Prince bin Salman’s visit to the capital Ankara would see discussions on taking bilateral relations to a much higher level.

Erdogan will welcome bin Salman at the presidential complex, which will be followed by one-on-one and delegation-level meetings.

Energy, economy, trade, defence cooperation and tourism are expected to be at the top of the agenda and new agreements are also expected to be signed.

"A new era will begin and there will be full normalisation. Within the scope of the visit, some agreements will be signed in the fields of energy, economy and security," a senior Turkish official has said.

READ MORE: Saudi crown prince visits Egypt ahead of Türkiye trip

Improving relations

In April, Erdogan went to Saudi Arabia after a months-long drive to mend relations between the regional powers. He held one-on-one talks with Crown Prince bin Salman.

That marked the first high-level meeting between the two countries in years. 

Erdogan and King Salman had also discussed bilateral relations in April and May last year.

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh had seen a drop in recent years due to political tensions, but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.

READ MORE: How Türkiye-Saudi ties can move forward

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us