TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye stresses need for fair burden-sharing on migration
Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop urges the international community to ease burden on countries hosting millions of refugees.
Türkiye stresses need for fair burden-sharing on migration
Violations against the rights of migrants must also be prevented while taking measures for border security, Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop says. / AA
June 21, 2022

Türkiye has stressed the necessity to alleviate the heavy migration burden on certain countries, including its own, as well as the importance of ensuring fair burden-sharing.

"We can only achieve solidarity by accepting refugees to our countries duly and fairly in line with the rules of international law," Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Tuesday during his closing speech at the Global Parliamentary Conference on Migration.

Sentop underlined that burden-sharing should not be limited to just providing financial aid to host countries.

He said the Global Compact for Migration that was adopted in 2018 by the UN, constitutes an important roadmap for countries and it is significant to expand the application area of the agreement.

UN member states adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration during an Intergovernmental Conference in Marrakech in December 2018.

READ MORE: Immigration issue cannot be resolved unless root causes addressed: Erdogan

Border security

Sentop said another important element in the fight against irregular migration is ensuring border security.

"In this sense, our country, which is under serious migration pressure, has made and continues to make huge investments on the eastern border in recent years,” he said.

Violations against the rights of migrants must also be prevented while taking measures for border security, he noted.

"Türkiye, which has hosted the largest number of refugees in the world for the last eight years and gained serious experience in the fight against irregular migration, has shown once again, through this conference, that it is always open to sharing experience in this field," added Sentop.

The two-day conference co-hosted by the Turkish parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union ended on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Syria unsafe for any refugee return from host countries - HRW

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us