Türkiye's Erdogan discusses Ukraine conflict with British, Estonian PMs
Amid a looming global food crisis, Turkish President Erdogan says a solution must be found for the export of grain from Ukraine.
Erdogan and Johnson talked about defence cooperation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. / AP
June 21, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said Erdogan and Johnson talked about defence cooperation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Amid a looming global food crisis, President Erdogan said a solution must be found for the export of grain from Ukraine.

Tons of Ukrainian grain remain shut in due to the military conflict, causing global shortages and price hikes. 

Russia, which is accused of using food as a weapon, says Western sanctions are to blame for the food shortages.

Erdogan on Monday told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that joint efforts should continue to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain via Black Sea, which would be "effective in terms of averting a global food crisis."

READ MORE:Türkiye ready to host 'quadripartite meeting' on Ukraine's grain exports

Peace talks should revive

Erdogan also held a phone conversation with Kallas on Tuesday.

Regional issues including Türkiye-Estonia relations and the Russia-Ukraine conflict were discussed during the phone call, according to the statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

During the phone call, President Erdogan stated that they encouraged Ukraine and Russia to return to the negotiations, and that they continue their efforts to reduce the negative effects of the conflict in the humanitarian field.

READ MORE:Ukraine urges Türkiye to be one of guarantors of ceasefire deal with Russia

SOURCE:AA
