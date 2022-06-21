WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon signs gas agreement with Egypt to boost power supply
The deal is part of a United States backed effort to address Lebanon's crippling blackouts, securing an additional electricity supply to Beirut following its implementation.
Lebanon signs gas agreement with Egypt to boost power supply
Electricity from Jordan and natural gas from Egypt will be transported to Lebanon via Syria. / Reuters
June 21, 2022

Lebanon and Egypt have signed an agreement to transfer 650 million cubic metres of gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria.

The deal was signed on Tuesday at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut.

It would see gas shipped via pipeline to Lebanon's northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, equivalent to around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.

Lebanon's state-run power company produces just a couple hours of power per day, forcing many to pay for expensive private generator subscriptions.

READ MORE: US envoy sees possible progress in Lebanon-Israel border talks

Adding up to 700 MW

The deal is part of a US-backed effort to address Lebanon's crippling blackouts by transmitting electricity from Jordan and natural gas from Egypt, both via Syria.

The plans, which together would add up to 700 MW to Lebanon's grid, was first floated in the summer of 2021 but have faced delays.

The World Bank had agreed to provide financing if Lebanon enacts long-awaited reforms to its power sector to reduce waste and boost tariff collection.

Lebanon's cabinet passed a broad electricity reform plan in March but has yet to implement key components.

READ MORE: Egypt comes to Lebanon's rescue with its spare natural gas

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us