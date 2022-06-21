WORLD
'Two-faced policy': PKK supporters hold demonstration in Sweden
Terror group supporters gather at Gotaplatsen square in Gothenburg, calling for arms embargo on Türkiye.
The protest in Gothenburg continued for about two hours. / AA
June 21, 2022

A group of supporters of the PKK terror group has held a demonstration in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, calling on Sweden to impose an arms embargo on Türkiye.

The protest continued on Monday for about two hours, with participants carrying banners and symbols of the terror group.

Reacting to the development, Mikail Yuksel, chairman of the Party of Different Colors (Nyans) in Sweden, said "the Swedish government says it considers the PKK a terrorist organisation, but implements a two-faced policy."

Tolerating terrorist groups

The protest came as negotiations about Finland and Sweden's NATO bids and Türkiye's security concerns continued.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which began February 24. 

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.

Ankara has called on Stockholm and Helsinki to prevent the terror group from collecting funds, recruiting new members, and ensuring that it ends its activities and propaganda against Türkiye, according to presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

