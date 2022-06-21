Türkiye has a strong relationship with the Balkan geography, especially North Macedonia, and Turkish broadcaster TRT "is followed with interest and attention" in the region, TRT's General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci has said, during a promotional event for TRT Balkan's digital news platform in capital Skopje.

Türkiye always prioritises the development, welfare and peace of the region with its works and discourses in the Balkans, Sobaci said on Sunday.

"TRT, which is the voice of the Turkish world, the geography of our hearts and those who are ignored, is followed with interest and attention by both the Ottoman remnant Turks and other brotherly peoples in the Balkans," he said.

"We are now adding a new dimension to Türkiye's broadcasts in 41 languages and dialects, including the regional languages, by adding our TRT Balkan digital news platform," Sobaci said.

TRT Balkan has been implemented with this diversity in mind, Sobaci said, adding, "broadcasting in Macedonian, Albanian and Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian, TRT Balkan enriches TRT's knowledge, experience, and capability with its special news and original content."

Türkiye stands with Balkans

Turkey's envoy to Skopje Hasan Mehmet Sekizkok, TRT chairman Ahmet Albayrak, TRT deputy general managers Omer Faruk Tanrıverdi, Muhammed Ziyad Varol, Fethi Fahri Kaya, Mustafa Malkoc, politicians, representatives of Turkish institutions and organisations in Northern Macedonia attended the programme held at Kursunlu Han in the old Skopje bazaar.

During the event, promotional videos and interviews prepared by TRT Balkan were also shown.

Turkish envoy Sekizkok called TRT a world brand that he said is transferring its knowledge, experience and quality in the field of journalism to the Balkans with a new breakthrough.

Sekizkok said, "our human ties and shared culture have contributed greatly to the social life of the Balkans and the peoples of this region throughout history."

"With this understanding, under the leadership of our President Erdogan, Türkiye has continued its support in every field in the Balkan countries and it has united and shown that it stands with its brothers," he said.

He said TRT has opened a new door "that delivers fast and rich journalism to the Balkan peoples in Balkan languages."