Teenager shot dead, police officer among wounded in Washington DC shooting
The incident reportedly took place during a Juneteenth celebration event, which was banned, according to the police.
A handgun had been used at the shooting and police did not fire on the suspect. / AA Archive
June 20, 2022

A shooting in the US capital of Washington, DC has left a 15-year-old boy dead and three others injured, including a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer.

The victims were shot at the intersection of 14th and U streets in northwest Washington around 2200 GMT (6PM Eastern Time) on Sunday, according to Police Chief Robert Contee.

The shooting took place during a Juneteenth celebration event which Contee said was unpermitted.

The police officer and two injured adults are recovering at area hospitals, Contee told reporters at a press conference.

He also said a handgun had been used at the shooting and police did not fire on the suspect.

Asked whether the boy who was killed was targeted or not, Contee said he just does not know and the authorities are at the preliminary stages of an investigation.

"This is unacceptable...We need to make sure that individuals are held accountable for their actions," Contee added.

Thousands killed in US gun violence this year

The shooting came a day after an incident at a Virginia mall.

On Saturday, a person fired a gun after a fight broke out between a small group of people and a Black man at Tysons Corner Center shopping mall.

The incident caused hundreds of people to flee and seek shelter. No casualties occurred.

US gun violence has killed more than 18,000 people so far in 2022, including nearly 10,300 suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

