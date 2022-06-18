WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as militants attack labour camp in southwestern Pakistan
At least three workers were killed and five more wounded after militants opened fire at a road construction labour camp in Balochistan province.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. / AP Archive
June 18, 2022

Militants have attacked a road construction labour camp in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three workers and wounding five others.

The assailants late Friday opened fire on the camp, burned vehicles and destroyed machinery in a mountainous part of the district of Harnai, said Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson for the Balochistan provincial government. 

She said the camp was part of a local company working on a road construction project.

Five workers were missing from the camp after the attack, said Rafiq Tareen, district deputy commissioner. He said security forces started a search operation but the terrain was difficult.

Later, he said two of the five workers were found nearby.

READ MORE: Militants kill seven Pakistani soldiers in ambush

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but separatist groups involved in a low-level insurgency in Balochistan have staged similar attacks targeting non-local workers they accuse of taking jobs in the province.

Separately, a militant and a soldier were killed in a shootout in the northwestern North Waziristan district on Saturday. 

A military statement said security forces recovered arms and ammunition at the spot where the militant was killed. 

It said an intense exchange of fire was triggered during a raid in Miran Shah, the district's main town. The area served as a sanctuary for militants for years until 2014, when the military carried out massive operations to clear the region of militants.

READ MORE: Deadly roadside bomb hits Pakistan's Quetta city

SOURCE:AP
