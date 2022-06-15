The European Commission has launched new legal action against the United Kingdom, accusing London of putting peace in Northern Ireland at risk by trying to overhaul the post-Brexit trade deal.

"The UK government tabled legislation confirming its intention to unilaterally break international law," EU commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

"More precisely to break an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland," he said.

"Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law, as well. So let's call a spade a spade. This is illegal."

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told journalists: "We are disappointed that the EU has taken this legal action today." And he insisted that European proposals to resolve the impasse were a "step backwards".

On Monday, the British government introduced legislation to rip up post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland, in an attempt to override the EU withdrawal treaty that it had signed.

Johnson's government insists it is not breaking international law, citing a "necessity" to act to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing institutions.

'Radio silence'

Brussels rejected Johnson's argument and Sefcovic said that legal action would be taken, with two new cases joining one the commission had suspended.

Sefcovic said the EU would revive a case it launched last year to control the export of certain food products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

"If the UK doesn't reply within two months, we may take them to the Court of Justice," he warned.

"Second, we are launching two new infringements against the UK," he said, announcing cases that could see the British government brought before the European Court of Justice.

"One for failing to carry out the necessary controls at the border control posts in Northern Ireland by ensuring adequate staffing and infrastructure. And one for failing to provide the EU with essential trade statistics data to enable the EU to protect its single market."

The cases brought by the EU do not directly tackle the proposed UK legislation, but rather seek to compel Britain to implement the existing agreements. Brussels says that with Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market, European law must ultimately apply to goods arriving in the territory.

And Sefcovic says that attempts to negotiate a compromise with Britain within the terms of the agreement Johnson himself hailed and signed have been met with "radio silence" since February.

