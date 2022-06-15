WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greece 'turning country into huge US base': Greek MP
Greek lawmaker Kleon Grigoriadis criticises the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over its foreign policy.
Greece 'turning country into huge US base': Greek MP
Greek MP Kleon Grigoriadis says an atmosphere of war with Türkiye has been created in the press. / AP
June 15, 2022

Greek lawmaker Kleon Grigoriadis has accused the government of turning the country into a "huge US base."

In a speech in parliament on Tuesday, Grigoriadis, a deputy of the left-wing MeRA25 party, criticised the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over its foreign policy.

He said an atmosphere of war with Türkiye has been created in the press.

"At the moment, American soldiers, not Turkish soldiers, are wandering in Crete, Alexandroupoli, Larisa, and other areas left by (the left-wing party) Syriza's old comrades to the United States. Let's be clear: Greece has now turned into a huge US base."

The lawmaker stated that the creation of such a perception was aimed at intimidating Greek citizens so that the conversion of Greece into a US base would be acceptable.

Noting that the Greek people should learn from history, Grigoriadis said: "History shows that big powers use small powers as tools and use them for their own interests regardless of the pain they may cause. As in 1922."

"They are now using us as useful idiots, just as they used Greece as a distraction against Kemal's (Ataturk) new Turks so that the great powers could easily reach out without resistance to the oil fields in the Middle East that were then under Ottoman rule," he said.

"The time period we live in demands that we learn this lesson well," he concluded.

Last week, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also objected to the presence of US bases in Greece.

"Currently, nine US military bases have been established in Greece. Whom have they been deployed against. They say that against Russia. But we won’t buy that," Erdogan said.

READ MORE:Erdogan: US has turned all of Greece into an American base

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us