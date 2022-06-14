TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Türksat 5B satellite begins operating a year after its launch
With two more satellites set to be launched within the next year, Türkiye will also be increasing the number of its satellites in space to 10, said the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Türkiye is one of the few nations to send two satellites into space within a year, noted President Erdogan. / AA
June 14, 2022

Türkiye's communications satellite Türksat 5B, launched into space in 19 December 2021, has become operational, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"Türksat 5B satellite will make our TV and broadband satellite capacity uninterrupted from Africa to the Middle East and Asia," Erdogan said at the Türksat 5B Satellite Commissioning Ceremony in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

This satellite will provide support to disaster and emergency services to maintain communication in rural and mountainous areas, he added.

The president noted that there have been technical difficulties in accessing distance education programs in the country due to insufficient internet infrastructure.

"This problem will also disappear. Türksat 5B satellite will serve for 30 years," Erdogan said.

READ MORE:Türkiye launches new comsat Turksat 5B

IMECE and Türksat 6A

In his address, Erdogan also provided information about the latest developments in Türkiye's space activities.

With the launching of the national surveillance satellite IMECE next January and Türksat 6A in mid-2023, the number of Türkiye's satellites in space will reach 10, Erdogan said.

"We are taking steps that will bring our country to the level it deserves in every field," he added. Satellite technologies are one of these areas.

The Turkish government has taken a symbolic step in this direction by officially changing the name of the country from "Turkey" to "Türkiye", "in all communications and activities to strengthen the country's national brand," he noted.

READ MORE: Türkiye launches first mini satellite with SpaceX rocket

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
