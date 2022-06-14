TÜRKİYE
Travel advisories about Türkiye related to different int’l motives: Ankara
Türkiye is a safe country that continues to fight terrorism in most effective way, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson says.
All necessary security measures are taken by relevant authorities under cooperation mechanisms in fighting terrorism, Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / AA Archive
June 14, 2022

Travel advisories by some countries regarding their citizens in Türkiye are considered to be related to different international developments and motives, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tanju Bilgic, the spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said some countries have issued travel advisories for their citizens in Türkiye.

Türkiye is a safe country and continues to fight terrorism most effectively, with domestic and cross-border operations, he said, noting that successful results in the fight against terrorism can be seen clearly.

All necessary security measures are taken by relevant authorities under cooperation mechanisms in fighting terrorism, it added.

Türkiye continues its fight against terrorism without any discrimination among terror groups, he said and added that the country also contributes to the security of the international community.

