Sweden taking Türkiye's security concerns very seriously: PM
At a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson said both Sweden and Finland would be security providers for the region and for all of NATO, including Türkiye.
Stoltenberg, for his part, stressed that security concerns of all NATO allies should be addressed. / AA
June 13, 2022

Stockholm is taking Türkiye's security concerns about Sweden and Finland's applications to join NATO "very seriously," the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, Andersson said both Sweden and Finland will be security providers for the region and for all of NATO, including Türkiye.

Stoltenberg, for his part, stressed that security concerns of all NATO allies should be addressed.

The NATO chief said Andersson confirmed the Swedish government's readiness to address Türkiye's concerns.

“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counterterrorism legislation, and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect their future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies,” he added.

When asked about the talks between Sweden, Finland, Türkiye, and NATO, Stoltenberg said: "I don't think it would be helpful if I go into the details of those talks".

He, however, added: "They indicate that Sweden and Finland are ready to in a concrete way address concerns related to terrorism."

READ MORE:Türkiye's security concerns are legitimate: NATO chief on Nordic bids

Tolerating and supporting terrorists

The Swedish premier said they have much stronger legislation in the fight against terrorism than they had before.

“We have a much stricter regulation when it comes to financing of terrorism.”

Sweden will recognise the security challenges of the alliance and be an active and constructive member, Andersson added.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine prompted Finland and Sweden to formally apply to join NATO on May 18.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticising Sweden and Finland for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, such as the YPG/PKK, as well as for weapons embargoes against Türkiye.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the EU, and the US, is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group.

READ MORE: Türkiye’s security concerns to be addressed in constructive manner: Sweden

SOURCE:AA
