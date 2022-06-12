TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to discuss with Russia, Ukraine exports of Ukrainian grain
Turkish President Erdogan said he will talk to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts about a grain export corridor from Ukraine.
Türkiye to discuss with Russia, Ukraine exports of Ukrainian grain
Russia's Putin has told Turkish President Erdogan that Russia is ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Türkiye. / AA
June 12, 2022

Türkiye will discuss with Russia and Ukraine steps to ensure exports of Ukrainian grain to the world, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

At a meeting with young people in the eastern province of Van, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he would discuss the issue of a grain export corridor with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Western and Russian officials are warning of a global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine, major global grain exporters, last year had a share of approximately 30 percent of world wheat exports.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'most successful' in conflict mediation: Ukraine

Conflict hits grain exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is ready for unhindered grain exports, including exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, but that this requires the lifting of relevant sanctions on Russia.

Over 4,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including at least 1,075 women and 100 girls, while over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes since Russia began an offensive in its neighbour on February 24, according to UN figures.

According to UNICEF, two children are killed every day in the conflict.

Approximately 15.7 million people in the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.

READ MORE:Türkiye working with Russia-Ukraine to agree on grain export plan: Akar

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us