WORLD
3 MIN READ
US accuses China of 'provocative' military activity near Taiwan
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the United States will maintain its presence in Asia but Washington understands the need to prevent conflict.
US accuses China of 'provocative' military activity near Taiwan
Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, Austin said the US would continue to stand by its allies, including Taiwan. / AP
June 11, 2022

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has blasted China's "provocative, destabilising" military activity near Taiwan, as well as Beijing's growing aggression across the wider Asia-Pacific region.

In an address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit on Saturday, Austin took aim at Beijing's "growing coercion" towards Taiwan, a day after his first face-to-face talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.

"We've witnessed a steady increase in provocative and destabilising military activity near Taiwan," he told the forum in Singapore, which is attended by defence ministers from Asia and around the world.

"That includes (Chinese military) aircraft flying near Taiwan in record numbers in recent months, and nearly on a daily basis," he said.

"We categorically oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side," he added. "Our policy hasn't changed — unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be true for (China)."

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are soaring over democratic, self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as its territory and has vowed to seize one day, by force if necessary.

READ MORE:China sends second-largest sortie this year into Taiwanese airspace

War of words

On Friday, Wei had warned Austin that "if anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost", according to Chinese officials.

He also vowed that Beijing would "smash to smithereens any 'Taiwan independence' plot and resolutely uphold the unification of the motherland", according to the Chinese defence ministry.

Tensions over Taiwan have escalated due to increasing Chinese aircraft incursions into the island's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In Saturday's address, the Pentagon chief reiterated US criticism of China's increasingly "coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims".

China claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

He also criticised Russia's assault on Ukraine, at the same time taking a veiled swipe at China's growing aggression. 

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all," he said.

Washington accuses Beijing of providing tacit support for Moscow. While China has called for talks to end the conflict, but has stopped short of condemning Russia's actions. 

Wei will address the summit on Sunday, which runs from June 10 to 12.

READ MORE:Beijing: Blinken speech spreads false information, smears China's policies

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us