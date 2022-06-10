TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye successfully completes its largest military exercise in Aegean
More than 10,000 personnel from Türkiye's 37 "friendly, allied countries" took part in the military drill carried out in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.
Türkiye successfully completes its largest military exercise in Aegean
A view of parade held at the end of EFES-2022 Combined Joint Actual Fire Field Exercise in Izmir, Türkiye. / AA
June 10, 2022

EFES-2022, one of Türkiye’s largest military exercises in the Aegean Sea, has been “successfully completed as planned”.

More than 10,000 personnel from 37 “friendly and allied countries” took part in concerted exercises held along the Aegean coast, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter, also sharing a video montage of various drills.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli and other high-level officials attended the Observer Day on Thursday.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh, defense ministers of Azerbaijan, the Gambia, Cameroon, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo and Rwanda, as well as top military officials from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Libya, Hungary and Pakistan were also among the guests.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us