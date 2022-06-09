WORLD
2 MIN READ
US officials: Maryland shooting leaves multiple victims
Shooting in Smithsburg town of the Mid-Atlantic state leaves at least three people dead and a trooper wounded, officials say.
US officials: Maryland shooting leaves multiple victims
Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 120 km northwest of Baltimore, not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania. / AP
June 9, 2022

A suspect opened fire at a business in western Maryland, leaving three dead before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Thursday that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg town. The suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, according to the news release. 

The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff's office said. 

Both were being treated for their wounds.

Security presence

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is about 120 kilometres northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us