Israeli forces have raided several cities across the occupied West Bank, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring 10 others.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, 27, who died after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces on Thursday in the town of Halhul, north of the city of Hebron.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews dealt with seven injuries, one of them serious, including Abu Ayhour, during clashes with the Israeli army in the town of Halhul.

The Israeli army used live and rubber bullets, gas bombs and sound bombs to disperse Palestinians in the centre of Halhul, according to eyewitnesses.

The witnesses said the Israeli forces raided the centre of the town and closed a money exchange office.

In recent weeks, forty Palestinian civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, including Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

Further military raids

In the northern occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that three Palestinians were injured in the city of Jenin during clashes on Thursday with Israeli forces, who were escorted by a bulldozer.

The agency reported that heavily-armed soldiers opened fire at local youths, wounding one in the leg.

Also, in the northern occupied West Bank, WAFA reported that a young man was shot and wounded when Israeli forces stormed the Nablus' Al-Makhfieh neighbourhood.

The Israeli army also demolished a building consisting of four apartments, northwest of Bethlehem.

Walid Zarina, the owner of the demolished building, said that early Thursday morning Israeli forces with bulldozers stormed the Bir Ouna neighbourhood and demolished his building under the pretext that it was built without a permit.

Israeli forces cite lack of construction permits while demolishing Palestinian homes, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60 percent of the area, and is under Israel’s full administrative and security control.

