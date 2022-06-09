WORLD
4 MIN READ
Mexico caravan migrants get visas as they trek toward US
Humanitarian visas will allow migrants to stay in Mexico for 30 days without fear of being deported, officials and an NGO say.
Mexico caravan migrants get visas as they trek toward US
Migrants from Latin America taking part in a caravan towards the border with the United States rest upon arriving in Huixtla, Chiapas State, Mexico. / AFP
June 9, 2022

Thousands of mostly Venezuelan migrants have begun receiving temporary Mexican visas as they prepared to continue their trek toward the United States.

Immigration authorities in Huixtla town began slowly processing temporary visas for the migrants on Wednesday, which will allow them to stay in Mexico for 30 days without fear of being deported, said Luis Garcia Villagran, a coordinator with the Human Dignity Center NGO that is accompanying the caravan.

A Mexican government official confirmed to the AFP news agency that humanitarian visas were being issued to the migrants, but Garcia said the process was slow.

"We're going to the northern border! We're going with permits, without permits, with buses, without buses, however, they want," said Garcia Villagran.

"We will leave on foot... tomorrow Thursday at 6 am (1100 GMT)," he added.

The migrants had set up a temporary camp on a basketball court in the southern Mexican town of Huixtla, some 40 km from where they began their journey on Monday close to the Guatemala border.

Huixtla has become a sort of bottleneck for undocumented migrants arriving from Central America, leaving the national immigration center there overwhelmed.

The caravan of people fleeing poverty, violence and political oppression in their homelands, set off on Monday in the same week that US President Joe Biden hosts the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, with migration one of the main agenda items.

Stopping migration wave

On Tuesday, the US announced a new commitment to provide $1.9 billion of private funding to Central America with the aim of slowing the migration wave.

This most recent caravan is made up of around 11,000 people, including a group of 70 with handicaps, according to the human rights ombudsman's office.

Venezuelan Julio Andrade, 43, who lost a leg in a traffic accident, told AFP he was migrating "for a better future because the situation in my country is terrible. There is no employment, security or medicines."

Another Venezuelan, 29-year-old Gleidys, said she could not understand why Mexican authorities were making it so difficult to receive a temporary visa.

"We don't want to stay here ... we're passing through," she said.

Millions displaced 

The UN says more than six million Venezuelans have left the country in recent years due to the economic and political crises there.

Migrant caravans that traversed Mexico in 2018 and 2019 sparked tensions with the administration of then-US president Donald Trump.

Since then, Mexico has stepped up its border controls and in 2021 more than 300,000 undocumented migrants were detained there.

SOURCE:AFP
