The YPG/PKK terror group has deployed US-made anti-tank TOW missiles in northern Syria's Manbij region, with their barrels aimed at areas controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army.

According to the photos and videos obtained by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, terrorists were seen observing the area towards Jarablus, which was cleared in Türkiye-backed anti-terror operations.

Among some Russian- and US-made weapons, one of the YPG/PKK terrorists was spotted with the TOW missile, known as the most effective weapon against armoured vehicles.

TOW, a US-made anti-tank missile, can be effective against armoured vehicles on land in harsh environments or conditions.

The YPG/PKK terror group often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin, and Azaz from the Manbij and Tel Rifaat areas in Syria.

The YPG/PKK terrorists often target Turkish security forces who provide security in the areas controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army, and try to infiltrate the positions of Syrian opposition fighters from regions that the terror group was supposed to withdraw from under the agreements with the US and Russia.

READ MORE: Türkiye getting ready to rid northern Syria of terror elements: Erdogan

'Terror groups upped the ante against Türkiye'

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that terrorist groups threatening war-torn Syria had also upped the ante against Türkiye.

In his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov protested US support for "terror organisations," acting in Syria.

Cavusoglu also voiced Ankara's expectation from the US and Russia to fulfil their commitments against terrorist organisations in Syria and abide by agreements signed in October 2019.

READ MORE: Türkiye to fight terrorists in northern Syria 'until they are rooted out'

Unkept promises

In 2019, Russia expressed its commitment to remove the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation from the Tel Rifaat and Manbij areas after reaching an agreement with Türkiye during Ankara's Operation Peace Spring.

Moscow had also promised that the terrorists would be removed from areas up to 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from the Turkish border until the M4 road and in the area adjacent to the Operation Peace Spring zone.

Likewise, the US' then-Vice President Mike Pence had also pledged to Türkiye that the YPG/PKK terror group would withdraw from the area. But neither Moscow nor Washington kept their promises.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:Why is Türkiye signalling for a new anti-PKK operation in Syria?