Venezuela's Maduro visits 'sister nation' Türkiye to deepen ties
Besides Ankara-Caracas bilateral relations, global and regional matters are set to be discussed between leaders of both countries.
"I am delighted to start this international tour, in the lands of the sister Turkish nation," says President Maduro. / Reuters
June 8, 2022

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has arrived in Türkiye for a two-day official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between both countries.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's VTV state channel showed footage of Maduro arriving at the airport in Ankara, where he was received by senior officials of Türkiye, an important partner of Caracas.

"I am delighted to start this international tour, in the lands of the sister Turkish nation," Maduro wrote on Twitter. 

"I appreciate the warm welcome and affection they have shown us. I am sure that we will consolidate the ties of union and cooperation between our peoples."

The Turkish presidency said all aspects of the Türkiye-Venezuela relations will be reviewed "and steps to enhance the relations will be discussed".

US sanctions

Maduro will meet Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and both leaders will exchange views on regional and global matters.

Maduro has repeatedly said he will visit Türkiye, one of a handful of countries globally with whom he maintains ties amidst stiff sanctions by the United States.

Ankara has criticised the US over its unilateral sanctions against Venezuela.

Under US sanctions, Caracas started repatriating its gold in 2011, shipping 160 tonnes from New York. A third of its holdings remain in London, but the UK won't return it.

US, UK and several other nations don't recognise Maduro as a legitimate leader, citing undemocratic governance, and former president Donald Trump's administration announced opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of the country.

In recent months, the Biden administration approached Maduro's government for a deal on gas purchases, in return for lifting some of the sanctions, as gas and oil prices soared around the world owing to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Bilateral trade

During the Covid pandemic, Türkiye was one of the top countries that supplied Venezuela with food and personal hygiene products.

In April the two countries signed seven agreements during a visit to Venezuela by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

They offered no details about the deals on oil, gas, tourism, sports and other areas.

Cavusoglu has said he wants trade between the two countries to reach $1.5 billion annually, up from some $850 million currently.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
