TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye working with Russia-Ukraine to agree on grain export plan: Akar
Ukraine could export a maximum of two million tonnes of grains a month if Russia agrees to lift its blockade, Ukrainian officials say.
Turkish Defence Minister said the four sides are working out how mines floating off the port of Odessa and elsewhere along Ukraine's coast will be cleared. / AP
June 7, 2022

Türkiye is coordinating closely with Russia and Ukraine to agree a plan that would re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports even as conflict rages elsewhere in the country.

The United Nations-driven plan would open a safe shipping corridor to address a global food crisis brought on by Russia's military attack in February which halted Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the four sides are working out how mines floating off the port of Odessa and elsewhere along Ukraine's coast will be cleared and who will do it, and who would safeguard the corridor.

"We are making efforts to conclude this as soon as possible," he told reporters in embargoed remarks after a cabinet meeting late on Monday.

"A lot of progress has been made on this issue" and technical planning continues, he said.

'Observation mechanism'

Türkiye neighbours Ukraine and Russia at sea and has said it is ready to take on a role within an "observation mechanism" if a deal is reached.

That could involve Turkish naval escorts for tankers leaving Ukraine and heading toward Türkiye's straits onward to world markets.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosts his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for talks on the plan on Wednesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
