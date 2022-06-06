TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Azerbaijan hail three decades of strong diplomatic relations
The Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor Initiative is of strategic importance, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov appreciates Türkiye's political and moral support to his country. / AA
June 6, 2022

The Turkish and Azerbaijani foreign ministers have praised the strong relations between the two states as they celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties.

"The level of our relations with friendly Azerbaijan is exemplary," said Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday during a reception held in the Turkish capital Ankara for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry hosted the reception marking "the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Türkiye and Friendly and Brotherly Countries."

The reception was attended by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as well as many ambassadors as guests of honour.

Citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's upcoming visit to Ankara on Wednesday, Cavusoglu also said: "To make sure that our European friends are less affected by the energy crisis, we are showing our utmost effort. Our dear, friendly, and brotherly country Azerbaijan is also undertaking a huge responsibility in that regard."

"In the upcoming days and weeks, we will convene trilateral meetings with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to tackle those issues regarding energy and logistics," Cavusoglu added.

"Contributing to the prosperity and welfare in the Eurasian region is one of our priorities in our foreign policy."

The Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor Initiative is of strategic importance, Cavusoglu said, noting that the foreign and transportation ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan will meet in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on June 27.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Time to dub Turkic Council as an international body

Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties

Bayramov congratulated his Turkish counterpart on changing the name of the country to Türkiye in the international arena, noting that the name reflects the "most beautiful expression of the Turkish civilisation, culture, and values."

Azerbaijan's top diplomat underlined that the current level of relations between Baku and Ankara is based on the "will of people and the brotherly ties" between the two states.

"The alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has great political and economic potential and serves for further strengthening of peace and development in the region," he said.

Speaking on the political and moral support of Türkiye to Azerbaijan during the 2020 Karabakh war, Bayramov thanked Türkiye for its "rightful" support during the 44-day conflict.

"The cooperation and decisions of the Organization of Turkic States serve for the development and progress of the wider region," Bayramov stressed.

On Nov. 12, 2021, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States – the Turkic Council – renamed itself the Organization of Turkic States at its 8th summit in Istanbul.

The organisation consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan as the member countries, with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers.

READ MORE: Turkic Council reforms into Organization of Turkic States

SOURCE:AA
