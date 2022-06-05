WORLD
4 MIN READ
Syrians protest against Assad, YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria
Protesters asked the Turkish Armed Forces and Syrian National Army to clear their lands of the terrorists.
Syrians protest against Assad, YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria
Demonstrators carried placards that read "Syria is free. Iran and YPG/PKK should exit!", and "We want our lands to be cleared of terrorism". / AA
June 5, 2022

Syrians have staged a protest against the YPG/PKK terror group and the Bashar al Assad regime in the Azaz district in northern Syria, demanding their lands be cleared of terrorists.

Having been forcibly displaced from their lands by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria, the people of Tel Rifaat gathered in the district centre of Azaz on Sunday.

Noting that the Assad regime and Iran-backed terror groups are hiding the terrorist group in and around Tel Rifaat, the demonstrators demanded that those groups be expelled from Syria.

They asked the Turkish Armed Forces and Syrian National Army to clear their lands of the YPG/PKK terrorists, chanting slogans against the YPG/PKK terror group, Assad regime, and Iran.

Demonstrators carried placards that read: "Tel Rifaat, occupied villages, separation gone long enough", "It’s high time for the displaced people to return to their homes".

"Syria is free. Iran and YPG/PKK should exit!", and "We want our lands to be cleared of terrorism," were also read on the placards.

READ MORE: Why is Türkiye signalling for a new anti-PKK operation in Syria?

Living in tents for years

Yusuf Kebso, who has been living away from his land for six years, said: "We came together today to protest against the terrorist organisation YPG/PKK and its supporters".

"We want the Turkish Armed Forces and Syrian National Army to clear our lands of terrorism".

Noting that the terror group forced them out of their homeland, he added: "The YPG/PKK has condemned us to makeshift tents. We have been living in tents for the last six years, away from our homes and workplaces".

Over the past years, the terrorist group managed to dig a network of tunnels in Tel Rifaat and surrounding villages.

The YPG/PKK terrorists occupied the area in February 2016 and forced tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes. The YPG/PKK terror group uses Tel Rifaat and surrounding villages to launch attacks in areas cleared by Türkiye.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is set to clear two areas of northern Syria, near the Turkish border, of terrorist elements in a bid to eliminate the terror threat from the region.

"We are entering a new phase of our decision to establish a safe zone 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) deep south (of the Turkish-Syrian border). We are clearing Tel Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists", Erdogan said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. 

READ MORE: Türkiye getting ready to rid northern Syria of terror elements: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us