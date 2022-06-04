WORLD
Iraqi forces raid Daesh locations, capture dozens
Large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the large-scale raid in Kirkuk.
The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the Daesh terror group. / AA Archive
June 4, 2022

Iraqi army forces have captured 38 militants from the Daesh terror group, according to the military.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the large-scale raid in Kirkuk on Saturday, Ali Al Fariji, head of operations command in Kirkuk told Anadolu Agency.

Security forces also destroyed eight shelters belonging to the terror group, he added.

Attacks blamed on Daesh terrorists have escalated in Iraq in recent months, especially in the Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory against Daesh by reclaiming all of its territories — about a third of the country — invaded by the terror group in 2014.

But the terror group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks. 

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group.

SOURCE:AA
