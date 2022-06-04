WORLD
UN extends arms embargo on Libya for one more year
Fourteen members of the UN Security Council voted to resume arm and munition transfers to Libya for one more year while Russia abstained.
Over 22 tons of unexploded ammunition were destroyed after warlord Khalifa Haftar's attacks on UN-backed Libyan government. / AA
June 4, 2022

The UN Security Council has extended the mandate for an operation to enforce its arms embargo on Libya for one more year.

“The Security Council decided today to renew measures designed to implement the arms embargo against Libya for another year, in particular those authorising Member States — acting nationally or through regional organisations — to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast believed to be in violation of the arms embargo imposed on that country,” the Council said in a statement on Friday.

It added that the resolution was adopted by a 14 - 0 vote, with one abstention being Russia.

The Council requested that the secretary general report on the implementation of the resolution within six months and 11 months.

The European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation (IRINI) was launched in the Mediterranean Sea on March 31, 2020, following the Berlin Conference on Libya to oversee the UN's arms embargo on Libya.

The controversial IRINI has faced several criticisms as it has had no effect on arms shipments by land and air to warlord Khalifa Haftar and his allies.

READ MORE: Five recent events shaping the Libyan conflict

SOURCE:AA
