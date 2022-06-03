Three people have been killed and several others injured after a regional train derailed in southern Germany.

A police spokesperson, who did not have any details on who died in Friday's crash, said the train had been quite full at the time of the crash.

In total, 60 people were hurt in the accident, said a Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office spokesperson.

There were multiple school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper cited local paper the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Tagblatt as reporting.

Several carriages overturned and partly rolled down an embankment north of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen ski resort in Bavaria, Merkur reported.

A major emergency services operation is still under way, police said, and the rail line is currently completely closed.

Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a ticket all owing Germany-wide travel came into effect.

