People feared trapped as fire engulfs Moscow business centre
At least two people have been injured in a massive fire in a business centre in western Moscow as authorities rescue over a 100 people from the 10-storey building.
Russian emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire. / AA
June 3, 2022

A fire has broken out at the Grand Setun Plaza business centre in western Moscow where people are feared trapped inside the 10-storey building.

At least least two people were rushed to hospital, Russia's emergency ministry said on Friday, adding several others are trapped on the sixth and seventh floors of the building.

Russian emergency officials said 125 people were rescued from the building, and crews searched for anyone else who might still be inside.

"According to preliminary information, more than 120 people had been rescued from the burning building," the ministry said in a statement on messaging app Telegram, adding the search for more people was continuing.

The blaze covered an area of 1,000 square metres, the ministry added. Traffic on streets adjacent to the building was blocked to facilitate the rescue operation.

Russia's newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

Authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely having ignited the blaze.

