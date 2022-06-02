WORLD
Israeli troops kill third Palestinian in 24 hours in occupied West Bank
The official Palestinian television channel said Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during a raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on Thursday.
Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank complain of frequent attacks by Jewish settlers often protected by Israeli forces. / AA
June 2, 2022

Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the third such killing in 24 hours.

The official Palestinian television channel said Israeli forces shot dead the Palestinian man on Thursday during a raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern city of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the victim as Ayman Muhaisen, 29, according to AFP news agency.

Israeli army said troops had entered Dheisheh to arrest a Palestinian "suspected of terrorist activities", AFP reported. The army alleged that its forces were attacked and that they responded with live rounds.

The victim, Muhaisen, was a father of three and a former prisoner who spent three years in Israeli jails, Palestinian prisoner rights groups said.

READ MORE:Israel kills Palestinians, including journalist, in West Bank

Tension simmers

The incident came a day after a woman, identified as Ghufran Harun Warasneh, was fatally shot in the chest near Al Aroub camp, north of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli army claimed the woman had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack. Warasneh was on the third day of a new job at a radio station.

And later on Wednesday, another Palestinian was killed and three people were critically injured during an Israeli army raid in the village of Yabad, near the city of Jenin - also in the occupied West Bank.

The victim was identified as Belal Kab’ha, 24.

Palestinians living in the area complain of frequent attacks by Jewish settlers, often including acts of physical violence, vandalism and the destruction of Palestinian farmland.

A controversial march by Israeli right-wing settlers through occupied East Jerusalem and daily settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex have increased incidents of violence against Palestinians.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community.

READ MORE:Israeli fire kills Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
