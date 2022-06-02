Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian journalist and a youth in separate shootings in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said, adding both victims were shot in the torso.

Ghofran Warasnah, 31, was shot in the chest at the entrance of the Al Arroub refugee camp near Hebron city, Palestinian news agency Wafa said on Wednesday, citing the ministry.

"The bullet grazed Warasnah's ribs, passing through the flesh under her left armpit and exiting from her right side," the ministry said, accusing Israeli forces of preventing Red Crescent medics from approaching Warasnah for 20 minutes after shooting her.

"She was transferred to Al Ahli hospital in Hebron, but died shortly afterward, despite efforts to resuscitate her," it said.

Warasanah, who holds a degree in media and works as a journalist, was a former prisoner in Israel and was released in April.

Israeli army alleged the journalist "advanced" toward soldiers with a knife.

Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned her killing and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable.

"Organised Israeli terrorism, which is encouraged to repeat its crimes by the lack of deterrence, today targeted former prisoner Warasnah," he said.

"While the International Criminal Court has dispatched a 42-member team to probe alleged war crimes in Ukraine within less than two months, it has not taken the initiative to do the same thing in Palestine in decades," Shtayyeh said.

Youth shot dead in raid

Meanwhile, a Palestinian youth Bilal Kabaha was shot dead in an Israeli raid in the north of the occupied West Bank.

According to the Wafa news agency, Kabaha, 24, was shot by live bullets in the chest and thigh, critically wounding him. He was transferred to Jenin government hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Six other Palestinians were wounded in the raid, including three seriously. "They were shot in the neck, abdomen, and face," Wafa said.

The Israeli army said it had carried out an operation in the village of Yabad near Jenin to demolish the home of Diaa Armashah, 27, who allegedly killed five people in a gun attack in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv in March.

Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it blames for attacks on Israelis.

The practice, which often fuels tensions, has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. Israel insists it deters attacks.

Israel occupied Jerusalem and the whole of the West Bank following the 1967 Six-Day War and began establishing illegal settlements there the following year.

Around 600,000 Jewish settlers, 200,000 in occupied East Jerusalem and 400,000 in the occupied West Bank, live beyond Israel's 1967 borders.

