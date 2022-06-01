WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rwanda vows to retaliate if attacked in dispute with DRC
Rwanda "will not sit idly by" against any further attacks launched from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the East African nation warns, as tensions between the two neighbours soar.
Rwanda vows to retaliate if attacked in dispute with DRC
DRC soldiers take their position following renewed fighting near the border with Rwanda, outside Goma in the North Kivu province. / Reuters
June 1, 2022

Rwanda will retaliate if it suffers further attacks from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), its foreign minister has said, after accusing DRC of firing shells across the border earlier this month.

"If attacks continue we will not sit idly by ... Rwanda will have the right to respond to protect the security of the country, to protect the security of its citizens and we have the means to do that," Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta told reporters on Tuesday.

Biruta said FDLR fighters were among the ranks of the DRC army when their shells allegedly destroyed houses and injured people on the Rwandan side of the border.

READ MORE:Anti-Rwanda protests in DRC over alleged rebel 'backing'

DRC's charges

DRC summoned Rwanda's ambassador and suspended RwandAir flights to DRC over the weekend in response to what it said was Kigali's support for M23 rebels carrying out a military offensive in its eastern borderlands.

Rwanda denies the claims and has in turn accused the DRC army of fighting alongside the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group founded by ethnic Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide.

"They cannot say that they are victims of the FDLR. The FDLR are killing our people, not the Rwandan people; it is we who suffer. Their discourse on the FDLR no longer makes sense," DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told the Reuters news agency.

The clashes threaten to unravel relations between the two countries, which had improved since Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi came to power three years ago.

The M23 insurgency stems from the long fallout of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

READ MORE:African Union 'gravely concerned' about Rwanda-DRC tensions

DRC to free detained Rwandan soldiers

Meanwhile, DRC has agreed to release two Rwandan soldiers detained amid soaring tensions, Angolan President Joao Lourenco announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Lourenco held talks with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

"At the request of his Angolan counterpart, (Tshisekedi) agreed to release two Rwandan soldiers recently captured on DRC territory," Lourenco's office said.

"This step is intended to help reduce the tension in the relationship between the two countries," it added.

Lourenco later held a videoconference conversation with Rwandan leader Kagame, Luanda said.

Following the separate interactions with Lourenco, the Rwandan and DRC leaders reached "an understanding" to meet face-to-face in Luanda, at a date to be announced.

READ MORE:ADF rebels kill tens in DRC ⁠— rights group

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Superman returns with a story that looks a lot like Gaza
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us