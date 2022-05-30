WORLD
3 MIN READ
Georgian breakaway region suspends referendum on joining Russia
President of South Ossetia suspends an earlier announced referendum on whether to become part of Russia until consultations with Moscow are complete.
Georgian breakaway region suspends referendum on joining Russia
Moscow-controlled enclave's president Alan Gagloev invokes "uncertainty of the legal consequences of the issue submitted to a referendum".
May 30, 2022

The leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia has scrapped plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia which his predecessor had scheduled for July 17.

In a decree issued on Monday, the Moscow-controlled enclave's president Alan Gagloev invoked "uncertainty of the legal consequences of the issue submitted to a referendum".

The decree also stressed "the inadmissibility of a unilateral decision of a referendum on issues affecting the legitimate rights and interests of the Russian Federation".

Gagloev ordered "to hold, without delay, consultations with the Russian side on the entire range of issues related to the further integration of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation".

On May 13, Gagloev's predecessor, Anatoly Bibilov, signed a decree on holding the referendum, citing the region's "historic aspiration" to join Russia, his office said at the time.

READ MORE:Georgia: South Ossetia's bid to join Russia in referendum 'unacceptable'

Russian-Georgian war

South Ossetia was at the centre of the Russian-Georgian war in 2008 after which the Kremlin recognised the territory –– along with another separatist region, Abkhazia –– as an independent state and stationed military bases there.

Bibilov lost his bid for re-election earlier this month. Russia has expressed hope that Gagloev will preserve "continuity" in ties with Moscow.

Monday's announcement came on the 96th day of Russia's assault of Ukraine, where Moscow-controlled separatists in Donetsk and Lugansk regions have also expressed interest in joining Russia.

The full-scale aggression on Ukraine has sparked an outpouring of solidarity in Georgia.

Tbilisi has previously denounced as "unacceptable" plans by South Ossetia to hold a referendum on joining Russia.

In August 2008, Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Georgia, which was battling pro-Russian militia in South Ossetia, after they shelled Georgian villages.

The fighting ended five days later with a European Union-mediated ceasefire but claimed more than 700 lives and displaced tens of thousands of ethnic Georgians.

READ MORE:Georgia marks 10th year since war with Russia over breakaway region

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Superman returns with a story that looks a lot like Gaza
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us