Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Ankara's readiness to take on a role in a possible "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kiev and the UN if an agreement is reached in that regard.

Erdogan discussed the conflict in Ukraine in separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Türkiye has made every effort to continue negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and it is ready to provide more support, including mediation, Erdogan told Zelenskyy.

On a possible monitoring center for Ukraine to be based in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Türkiye has a positive view on taking part in such a mechanism with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and UN.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan told Putin that peace needs to be established as soon as possible and confidence-building steps need to be taken on the conflict in Ukraine, according to a readout by the president's office.

The Turkish president also expressed that there is a need for steps to minimise the negative effects of the conflict and reestablish a groundwork for peace, the statement said.

The first and the latest high-level meeting since the conflict began of the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers took place on March 10 on the sidelines of Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum, while on March 29, negotiators from both countries met in Istanbul.

Exporting Ukrainian agricultural products

Erdogan also told Zelenskyy that Ankara attaches particular importance to establishing a safe corridor for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products by sea.

Since the conflict began on February 24, Russia cut Ukraine's flow of exports by blocking the Black Sea. The halt in exports has led to higher food prices worldwide and fears of shortages.

Recent developments in Syria

In his call with Putin, Erdogan also touched on developments in Syria, where attacks by the terror group YPG/PKK on civilians and neighbouring Türkiye continue.

The Turkish president stressed that the regions along the border liberated from terrorists must be made safe and secure.

Türkiye borders Syria and Iraq to its south, and has worked to eliminate existing terrorist bases and prevent new ones there that would threaten its national security and the safety of locals across its borders.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

