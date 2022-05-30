Nepali search teams have located the wreckage of a missing passenger plane, an army official said, but no details were provided about the 22 people on board.

"A search team has located the wreckage of the plane and shared a picture. Additional teams are heading there so we can get details," said Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal on Monday.

The army posted on Twitter an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometres west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom.

The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning.

Army troops and rescue teams had headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district.

The foreigners on the plane included four Indians and two Germans.

