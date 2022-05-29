WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hundreds of Jewish settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in run-up to flag march
Israeli Jewish settlers are set to stage a controversial flag march through occupied East Jerusalem to mark Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.
Hundreds of Jewish settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in run-up to flag march
Jerusalem on edge before contentious Israeli flag march. / AFP
May 29, 2022

Hundreds of Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem amid tensions over a planned flag march by settlers through the occupied city.

“Around 1,044 Israeli settlers stormed the Al Aqsa compound since the morning,” the Jordan-run Waqf Department, which oversees the holy sites in Jerusalem, said in a statement on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli police stormed the mosque courtyard on and allowed settlers into the site through the compound’s Al-Mugharbah Gate.

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, a notorious Israeli opposition figure, and a number of his supporters were reportedly among those who stormed the complex.

According to witnesses, Israeli police chased Palestinian worshippers inside the complex. A number of worshippers were reportedly detained by Israeli forces.

READ MORE: New Israeli raid at Al Aqsa compound, dozens of Palestinians injured

Flag march

Three Palestinians were also injured on Sunday in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to a local medical source.

The settler intrusion into the Al Aqsa complex comes as Israeli settlers plan to stage a controversial flag march to mark what they call the day of unifying Jerusalem, in reference to Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community.

READ MORE:Controversial flag march by Israeli settlers arrives at Damascus Gate

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Superman returns with a story that looks a lot like Gaza
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us