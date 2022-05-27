WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll rises in Iran building collapse, rescue efforts underway
At least 22 people were killed and 37 injured after a 10-storey building collapsed in the southwestern city of Abadan.
Death toll rises in Iran building collapse, rescue efforts underway
Rescue teams tried to enter the basement through tunnels dug around the collapsed building. / Reuters
May 27, 2022

The death toll from a building collapse in southwestern Iran's Khuzestan province has risen to at least 22 people, while 48 people were rescued from the rubble.

Ihsan Abbasipur, the governor of the city of Abadan, told Iranian state television on Friday that the number of injured people as a result of the collapse of a 10-storey business centre under construction stood at 37.

Efforts are underway to rescue those still trapped under the building that collapsed in the city of Abadan on Monday, according to a local Red Crescent official.

More than 150 people were said to have been inside the Metro Pol commercial building on the busy Amiri Street when it collapsed.

Mohammad-Hassan Nami, chairman of the Crisis Management Organization, told media on Tuesday that they have been evacuating all the nearby buildings at risk of collapse.

Meanwhile, the number of people taken into custody amid an investigation into the incident has risen to 11, said the provincial Prosecutor General's Office.

READ MORE: Casualties as high-rise building collapses in southwestern Iran

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us