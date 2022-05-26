WORLD
2 MIN READ
Assailants 'execute' dozens in Burkina Faso raid
Suspected militants kill around 50 civilians, all men, in rural commune of Madjoari in East Region, officials and survivors say, in the latest attack in the impoverished African nation.
Assailants 'execute' dozens in Burkina Faso raid
One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina Faso has been shaken by militant raids since 2015. / AFP
May 26, 2022

Armed assailants have killed about 50 people in a part of eastern Burkina Faso ravaged by militant violence, the region's governor said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Wednesday's attack on residents of the rural commune of Madjoari, said Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region.

The victims were travelling to a town in the nearby commune of Pama, close to the borders with Benin and Togo, Yameogo said in a statement on Thursday.

Survivors told the AFP news agency by telephone they had been trying to get away from the attackers as food ran out.

"The people were intercepted and executed by the terrorists," one survivor said. "All the dead were men."

READ MORE:Civilian volunteers among scores killed in Burkina Faso militant attacks

Worsening security

One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina Faso has been shaken by militant raids since 2015, with the movements linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh terror group.

More than 2,000 people have been killed and 1.8 million displaced.

The conflict is now spilling over into coastal West African countries like Benin and Togo.

Eight soldiers were killed and 13 wounded in northern Togo this month in what was likely the first deadly raid in Togo by militants.

Wednesday's attack in Burkina Faso followed two others this month in Madjoari. One killed 17 civilians and another killed 11 soldiers.

Army officers angry about worsening militant attacks overthrew Burkina Faso's president in January and vowed to improve security, but levels of violence have remained high.READ MORE:Violence in Burkina Faso 'displaces' over 1.8M people

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us