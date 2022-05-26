TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'most successful' in conflict mediation: Ukraine
Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba praises Türkiye's efforts to end the three-month-old conflict.
The first and latest negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on the sidelines of Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum. / AA
May 26, 2022

Türkiye has been "the most successful" in conflict mediation of all the countries that have offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia in an effort to end the conflict, Ukraine's top diplomat has said.

Dmytro Kuleba made the remarks while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

The meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating delegations in Istanbul, Türkiye was also the highest point in the negotiation process, Kuleba said.

Noting that the negotiation process collapsed after the meeting in Istanbul, Kuleba said he did not even remember when the working group that held the negotiations between the two countries met for the last time.

The first and the latest high-level meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers, Kuleba and Sergey Lavrov, took place on March 10 on the sidelines of Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum, while on March 29, negotiators from both countries met in Istanbul.

Ukraine has never refused to continue negotiations with Russia, Kuleba said, but added that they have refused to accept "Russian ultimatums."

Kiev many times said that it is ready for negotiations with Moscow.

SOURCE:AA
