WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisia sets July 25 for referendum on new constitution
Presidency issues order to the nation, calling for a vote on a new constitution prepared by President Saied-appointed committee.
Tunisia sets July 25 for referendum on new constitution
Tunisia's President Saied has consolidated his one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer and dissolving the parliament to rule by decree in moves his opposition call a coup. / AA
May 26, 2022

Tunisian President Kais Saied has issued a decree to call voters to a referendum on a new constitution on July 25, the official gazette said, ignoring the opposition's calls to reverse the controversial move.

The only question on the referendum will be: "Do you agree the new constitution?" the gazette said on Wednesday. It added that polling will start at 6 am and end at 10 pm [local time] on July 25.

Saied last week named law professor Sadok Belaid to head an advisory committee that included law and political science deans, to draft a new constitution for a "new republic," excluding political parties from restructuring the political system.

The main political parties have said they will boycott the unilateral restructuring of politics.

The powerful UGTT union also refused to take part in a limited dialog proposed by the president as he rewrites the constitution. The union said it would hold a national strike at state firms and public services.

Belaid said earlier on Wednesday he would go ahead with whoever participates in the panel after prominent academics refused to join it, raising fears the restructuring of the political system would not have a broad consensus.

READ MORE:Tunisian president orders new constitution, excludes political parties

Leader accused of coup

Saied, who took executive power and dissolved parliament to rule by decree, has since said he will replace the democratic 2014 constitution with a new constitution via referendum and hold new parliamentary elections in December.

The president's opponents accuse him of a coup that has undermined the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab spring, but he says his moves were legal and needed to save Tunisia from a prolonged political crisis.

READ MORE:Thousands in Tunisia take to the streets to demand return to democracy

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us