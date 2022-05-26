WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senegal hospital blaze kills newborn babies
Fire at neonatal department in a hospital in western Tivaouane city leaves 11 babies dead, the West African country's president says.
Senegal hospital blaze kills newborn babies
Origins of the blaze remain unclear but the nation has faced fires in recent history. / TRTWorld
May 26, 2022

Eleven newborn babies have died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, the president of the West African country has said.

"I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital" of Tivaouane, President Macky Sall said on Twitter late on Wednesday, without specifying the cause of the blaze.

The origins of the blaze remain unclear but the nation has faced fires in recent history. 

"To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy," Sall added.

The tragedy occurred at Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the transport hub of Tivaouane, and was caused by "a short circuit", according to Senegalese politician Diop Sy.

"The fire spread very quickly," he said.

The city's mayor Demba Diop said, "three babies were saved".

According to local media, the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital was newly inaugurated.

Lack of public health system

A similar incident occurred in the northern town of Linguere in late April, when a fire broke out at a hospital and four newborn babies were killed. The mayor of that town had cited an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the maternity ward.

Wednesday's disaster comes over a month after the nation was rocked by news of the death of a pregnant woman who waited in vain for a Caesarean section.

In early April, a pregnant woman waited at a public hospital in the northwestern town of Louga for a Caesarean section. She died before she was able to get medical attention.

Her death caused a wave of outrage across the country on the dire state of Senegal's public health system.

Three midwives were sentenced on May 11 by the High Court of Louga to six months of suspended imprisonment for "failure to assist a person in danger" in connection to her case.

Three other midwives were acquitted.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us