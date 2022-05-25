WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden signs police reform order on George Floyd killing anniversary
Two years after the Black American was murdered by a white police officer on a Minneapolis street, President Joe Biden signs an executive order further regulating federal law enforcement.
Biden signs police reform order on George Floyd killing anniversary
Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, holds a pen during a signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House. / AFP
May 25, 2022

US President Biden has signed an executive order to reform federal and local policing on the second anniversary of the custodial killing of George Floyd. 

Biden signed the order on Wednesday, implementing sweeping reforms for federal law enforcement, including a body camera mandate, and the creation of a misconduct database. 

"I just signed an Executive Order that delivers the most significant police reform in decades," Biden said. 

"It will increase accountability, ban chokeholds, restrict no-knock entries, and more for federal law enforcement officers — and it incentivises state and local officers to do the same."

The decision reflects Biden's struggle to use the limited powers of his office to advance his campaign promises, as well as his attempt to strike a balance between police and civil rights groups at a time when rising concerns about crime are eclipsing calls for reform.

The order requires federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on the use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

In addition, it would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.

READ MORE:US senator begs for gun compromise after Texas school massacre

Two years after Floyd's killing

Floyd's killing on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis sparked massive protests against racism and police brutality that spread across the United States and globally.

Floyd, an African-American, was murdered by a police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes during an arrest.

"To heal as a nation, we must acknowledge that fatal encounters with law enforcement have disproportionately involved Black and brown people," the White House said.

The text, which has taken months to work out, provides for a series of measures that will concern federal law enforcement agencies.

The executive order establishes a national database of police misconduct, mandates the use of body-worn cameras, and bans, in all but the most exceptional of cases, the use of chokeholds and carotid restraints.

But these restrictions will not be imposed on states and local authorities, which in the United States have very extensive police and judicial powers. 

For that, it would take a law, passed by Congress, which the Democratic president has failed to pass. 

READ MORE:US says country flooded with nearly 140M guns

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us