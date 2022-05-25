WORLD
Bus crash in central Mexico kills and injures migrants
Road accident in San Luis Potosi state leaves six migrants dead and 19 others injured, all from Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba, officials say.
Images published by the authorities showed the wreckage of the bus lying on its side, having apparently rolled down the rocky hillside after veering off the road. / Reuters
May 25, 2022

At least six migrants have been killed and 19 others injured after a bus they were riding in plunged through a guardrail and down an embankment, authorities in central Mexico said.

Wednesday's accident was the latest in a series of deadly crashes and drownings of migrants in the last week.

The civil defence office in the state of San Luis Potosi said those injured in the bus crash included a six-month-old baby and an 8-year-old child.

The office said that all of the victims "are migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba."

Local media reported the bus had departed from an area near Mexico City and was heading toward the US border. Photos from the scene suggested the bus had flipped onto its side.

The accident occurred on a highway just outside the state capital, also known as San Luis Potosi.

Immigrant activists say crackdowns on migrant crossings have led some to use riskier routes to the US border.

"More people are choosing to take more dangerous routes," wrote immigrant activist Irineo Mujica. 

"The number of people who die trying to cross Mexico is rising."

SOURCE:AP
