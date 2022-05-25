Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said he hopes that the Türkiye-Africa Media Summit would "strengthen our friendship, enable us to get to know each other better, and create new cooperation opportunities in the field of media."

He made the remarks in his opening speech at the two-day summit marking Africa Day in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Adding that Türkiye-Africa relations have gained momentum in the past 20 years, he said Türkiye's interest toward the African continent is based on "equality and mutual gain."

Recalling that Türkiye joined the African Union as an observer in 2005 and participated in and organised many summits, including the latest Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul in December, Altun said: "Türkiye's interest in Africa is sincere, long-term and based on win-win principle."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid 50 visits to 30 African countries so far, Altun added, which, he said, contributed to strengthening of the bilateral relations.

"Türkiye's ability to see itself as a true partner with African states, to express this thought and to find a response to these feelings from our African friends directly stems from the absence of colonialism in our history," he said.

Fight against disinformation

Praising the efforts of Anadolu Agency correspondents reporting in Africa, he said that the launch of TRT French was also a "good development."

"Thus, we have implemented an important project to make the voice of Africa be heard in the world and to deliver accurate information about Türkiye to French speaking countries," he said.

"We also believe that we can provide better promotion of Africa in Türkiye by these means," he added.

Türkiye also desires a "strong cooperation" with all African countries in the fight against disinformation, he stressed.

A range of issues will be discussed, including post-pandemic challenges in journalism, journalism under digital siege and women in journalism, at the event organised by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Among the participants are 80 media persons from 45 African countries, African diplomats, public officials and civil society members.

The programme aims to strengthen Ankara's cooperation with African media outlets and professionals.

