Zelenskyy chides West over lack of 'unity' in a speech at Davos
Internal divisions amongst Western countries are increasingly being exposed as different governments weigh up the extent of their involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, complains Ukrainian president.
Kiev has called for greater support, membership to the US-led NATO military alliance, and for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country. / Reuters
May 25, 2022

The West remains divided over the extent of its support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia's months-long incursion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Unity is about weapons. My question is, is there this unity in practice? I can't see it. Our huge advantage over Russia would be when we are truly united," Zelenskyy said during a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum.

Washington and European countries have poured billions of dollars' worth of arms into Ukraine to help the country's outgunned forces beat back the better-armed Russian forces.

Kiev has called for greater support, membership to the US-led NATO military alliance, and for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was grateful for support from US President Joe Biden but said resolve was lagging closer to home.

"We are on the European continent and we need the support of a united Europe," he added.

Zelenskyy specifically named neighbouring Hungary, which has voiced opposition to a European Union-wide embargo on Russian oil, another key Ukrainian demand.

"Hungary is not as united as rest of EU," Zelenskyy said.

He also pointed to a lack of consensus over Sweden and Finland's historic bid to join NATO. "Is there this unity regarding the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO? No, no. So, is there a strong joint West? No," the Ukrainian leader said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
