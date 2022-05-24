WORLD
4 MIN READ
Biden to sign police order on Floyd's death anniversary
Order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it would restrict flow of surplus military equipment to local police, AP news agency reports.
Biden to sign police order on Floyd's death anniversary
Joe Biden is expected to appear alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests. / AP
May 24, 2022

With Congress deadlocked over how to address racism and excessive use of force, President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing, on the second anniversary of George Floyd's killing, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The decision reflects Biden's struggle to use the limited powers of his office to advance his campaign promises, as well as his attempt to strike a balance between police and civil rights groups at a time when rising concerns about crime are eclipsing calls for reform.

The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on the use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

In addition, it would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.

The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement, which is scheduled for the first day after Biden's return from his first trip to Asia as president.

He is expected to appear alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.

It was the largest series of demonstrations in American history, occurring in the midst of coronavirus lockdowns and ex-president Donald Trump's divisive reelection campaign.

However, transforming the initial outcry into political change has proven difficult.

When four officers were convicted last year for killing Floyd, Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to reform police by the anniversary of his death.

The guilty verdict was “not enough,” he said, and “we can’t stop here."

However, no legislation was passed, and bipartisan talks dragged on, and later broke down.

READ MORE:'Evil will not win': Biden condemns white supremacy after Buffalo shooting

Less extensive policies

The White House eventually decided to move forward with executive actions rather than wait for Congress.

In September, the Justice Department curtailed federal agents' use of no-knock warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and updated its policy to prohibit agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances.

But extending such rules to local police is more challenging, and White House officials have spent months in negotiations with civil rights groups and police organisations.

The resulting set of policies is less extensive than originally sought, not to mention delayed by a year.

"We know full well that an executive order cannot address America's policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we've got to do everything we can," said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

READ MORE: US says country flooded with nearly 140M guns

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us