TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye will complete safe zone along southern border
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would cease talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accusing the Greek leader of antagonistic behaviour against Türkiye.
Erdogan: Türkiye will complete safe zone along southern border
Erdogan said that Ankara is cancelling Strategic Council Meeting with Athens due to Greek Premier Mitsotakis' remarks. / AP
May 23, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country will take steps to complete the remainder of a 30-kilometres (18-mile) safe zone along its southern border. 

After chairing a Cabinet meeting on Monday in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces and intelligence will prepare for new anti-terror operations to secure areas with a depth of 30 kms along Türkiye's southern borders. 

Türkiye borders Syria and Iraq to its south, and has worked to eliminate existing terrorist bases and prevent new ones that would threaten national security and the safety of locals across its borders. 

READ MORE: The need for a Syria safe zone explained

Canceling Strategic Council Meeting with Athens

On other hand, the Greek premier’s comments on Türkiye during an official visit to the US have made him a nonentity in his eyes, President Erdogan said adding that in light of the Greek leader’s remarks, Türkiye is calling off a Strategic Council Meeting with Greece.

READ MORE: Greece doesn't serve peace by upping defence agreements with the US

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ remarks last week to the US Congress have come under fire from Türkiye, culminating in Erdogan declaring the premier “no longer exists” for the Turkish leadership. 

The US is likely to make up its own mind on selling F-16s to Türkiye without needing to consult the Greek premier, Erdogan added.

While in Washington, Mitsotakis argued against Türkiye buying 40 F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing warplanes. 

READ MORE: Biden reportedly presses Congress to approve F-16 sale to Türkiye

Space programme

Turning to Türkiye's space programme, Erdogan stated that Türkiye has officially started the process of submitting its citizens to serve aboard the International Space Station. 

The 10-year national space programme aims is to strengthen Türkiye's presence in space and not only to develop homemade launch capabilities, but even to go as far as the Moon by 2023, when the country will celebrate its centennial. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
