Türkiye's Directorate of Communications has laid out "concrete assurances" that Ankara has requested from Sweden, under the collective security principle of NATO.

According to a directorate's tweet on Monday, Türkiye seeks five assurances from Sweden over Stockholm's application for NATO membership: Termination of political support for terrorism; lifting of embargoes and sanctions against Türkiye; eliminating the source of terrorism financing; global cooperation against terrorism; and cessation of arms support for PKK/PYD terror group.

"Since 2017, our country has requested the extradition of PKK/PYD and FETO terrorists from Sweden but has yet to receive a positive response. Swedish authorities receive members of the terrorist organisation we are fighting at the ministerial level and support their activities within the country." the tweet explained.

The tweet highlighted that the Swedish government, which has applied for NATO membership, has announced its decision to provide $376 million in support to the PKK/PYD, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by 38 countries, including NATO and EU members, and threatens the national security of alliance member Türkiye, through 2023.

Sweden's arm support for PKK/PYD

The Swedish government provides military equipment, especially anti-tanks and drones, to the PKK/PYD, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the allies, and these weapons are used against civilians in Türkiye.

Türkiye urged for lifting of embargoes and sanctions which were imposed by Sweden against NATO member Türkiye for its legitimate efforts to defend its international rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and secure its borders with Syria, saying such sanctions are unacceptable.

Lastly, the tweet asked the NATO members and candidate countries to cooperate at a high level in combating terrorism.

"While our country adopts NATO's' "open-door" policy, it continues to believe that the alliance members and candidate countries should cooperate at a high level in combating terrorism, as they do in all other areas. Sweden, which has applied for membership, is expected to take principled steps and provide concrete assurances regarding Türkiye's security concerns."

