WORLD
3 MIN READ
Finland ready to 'guarantee' Türkiye close monitoring of PKK terror group
"Since the PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation in Europe, it's important that we do our part not to allow any preparations for terrorist activity on Finnish soil," says Finnish FM Pekka Haavisto.
Finland ready to 'guarantee' Türkiye close monitoring of PKK terror group
Türkiye has voiced objections to the new NATO membership bids, criticising Sweden and Finland for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups. / AA
May 22, 2022

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said his country can assure Türkiye the PKK terror group's connections in the country are monitored more closely, state media reported.

"We can certainly give such guarantees to Türkiye. Since the PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation in Europe, it's important that we do our part not to allow any preparations for terrorist activity on Finnish soil," he told state broadcaster Yle on Sunday.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Haavisto said Helsinki and Ankara could resolve issues related to Finland's NATO application, but predicted that it may take a few weeks.

"A few days ago I said that this would at least be a matter of days. So just to be cautious, one could now say that it will be a matter of weeks. I'm optimistic that the problems will be solved, but it may take some time," he said.

READ MORE: Türkiye urges Sweden, Finland to end support to terror groups

Turkish demands 

The remarks come a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistoin in a phone call on Saturday.

He said ignoring terrorist organisations that pose a threat to a NATO ally is not compatible with the "spirit of friendship and alliance."

Erdogan said it is Türkiye's "most natural right" to expect respect and support for its legitimate and determined struggle against what remains a clear threat to its national security and people.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday –– a decision spurred by Russia's ongoing offensive on Ukraine, which began in February.

However, Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the new membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

READ MORE:NATO addressing Türkiye's concerns over Finland, Sweden bids: Stoltenberg

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us