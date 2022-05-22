WORLD
Pakistan's Imran Khan calls for march on Islamabad to press early polls
Since his ouster in April, ex-PM Imran Khan has addressed rallies in several Pakistani cities calling for fresh elections.
Imran Khan's call came after a marathon session of leaders from his Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, in the northwestern city of Peshawar. / AFP
May 22, 2022

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has called for his supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on May 25th to press for fresh elections.

Khan, who served as prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in April through a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties. 

Since his ouster, he's addressed rallies in several cities as he mobilises for a grand show of strength in the capital on Wednesday.

Khan's call on Sunday came after a marathon session of leaders from his Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, in the northwestern city of Peshawar. 

He describes the march as a move to protect the country’s sovereignty, as he alleges that the vote that removed him was a US-organised plot.

Parliament dissolution, fresh elections

In his speech, Khan urged authorities not to oppose the march, which will gain strength outside of Islamabad before heading to the city centre. 

There, he said his supporters will remain until Parliament is dissolved and new elections are called. 

Thousands have come to his rallies in the past.

Khan claims America wanted him gone because of his foreign policy choices in favour of Russia and China, and a visit he made on Feb 24 to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. 

He has also said the US dislikes his strident criticism of Washington’s war on terror. 

The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
